3 Ways To Use Onion Juice as Serum, Massage Oil And Hair Mask

Hair is often referred as the crowning glory of every woman. A woman with densely-packed mane doesn’t need any accessory or make-up to look beautiful. The gorgeous locks adorn a woman’s natural beauty. While every woman nurtures her hair and wants that shining teenage hair even in her 30s, it is difficult to achieve in reality.Given our lifestyles, busy schedules, diet, pollution and stress; hair problems like hair fall, hair thinning, gray hair, dandruff and scalp issues are a common pain for every 9 out of 10 women. There’s a surfeit of hair-growth serums, oils, and masks available in the market, however which one to opt for remains a dilemma. That is why women trust age-old home-remedies to address their hair issues; one such potent home-remedy being Onions.Listed here are 3 ways you can incorporate onions into your hair care regime and expedite your hair growth process besides keeping hair troubles at bay:The most simple way to boost your hair growth is by using onion juice as a serum. Take 2 tablespoons of onion juice in a bowl and soak a cotton ball. Cover your scalp completely and let the onion juice rest for 15-30 minutes before you rinse it with a mild shampoo. You can use this application every alternate day to see best results.The rich sulphur content in onions minimizes hair thinning and nourishes hair follicles. Its antibacterial nature treats dandruff and other scalp infections while the antioxidants present in onion juice reverse premature graying of hair.Blending castor oil and onion juice gives a doubt boost to your hair growth and help maintain a healthy scalp. Castor oil is known for its antifungal properties besides boosting hair growth and augmenting hair volume. Mix 2 tablespoons of onion juice and 2 tablespoons of castor oil to develop a good consistency. Apply it thoroughly on the scalp, gently massaging the front, sides and posterior sections. Leave it for an hour before washing with a mild shampoo, to see fast results.Combine 1 egg + 2 tablespoons onion juice + 2-3 drops tea tree essential oil, to make the best hair mask you can choose for hair health. Eggs are known for their protein content that nourishes hair like no other, while tea tree oil helps unclog hair follicles and also ward off odor. You can apply this mask on your complete scalp covering hair from roots to ends. Cover your head with a disposable shower cap and let it stay for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with cool water.