4 Beauty Hacks for A Busy Woman

In between juggling through work, home and children – woman fall short of sparing time for themselves. As much as we would like someone to pamper us – that golden moment never seems to arrive. So, here are 4 beauty hacks for common issues that a woman faces but doesn’t get much time to address them. Sparing just 10-15 minutes a week can do wonders in resolving these issues.Take one full leaf of home grown Aloe Vera to take out the gel; if you do not have this – you can use any organic Aloe Vera gel, mix 2 tsp castor oil and 2 tsp coconut oil. Blend this mixture in a blender and apply on the roots and scalp of hair. Keep this for full one day or atleast 3 hours and wash it with your regular shampoo and conditioner. While the hair is still damp, apply a good hair serum. Do this routine once in a week for at least 2 months.A very popular and successful DIY oil is made with curry leaves for hair problems. Soak methi (fenugreek) seeds overnight. Heat coconut oil with 10-11 curry leaves. Boil till the curry leaves turn black. Remove the oil from heat and let it cool. Once it’s cooled, add crushed methi seeds. Apply this oil at least twice in a week to see its effects. Continue for a month.A simple and effective way to get rid of marks on your body or face is using a Kesar Aloe Vera gel. You can make it at home by mixing a few saffron strands to fresh aloe vera gel or get one from the upmarket. Apply a thick layer of this every night before you go to sleep. Wash it with warm water next day. You will see a visible brighter face and lesser marks as you keep using this.If you have a party or a function coming up and you do not have enough time to get a facial – try this for instant glow and a bright face. Mix 2 spoon oats with little milk, the mixture should not be flowy – if it is - this will not stick to your face. Keep it a little thick. Apply it generously all over your face and neck. Remove when dried.