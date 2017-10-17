5 Home Remedies To Keep Dry Skin Away This Winter

Winters are knocking our doors, so are skin problems. Nobody likes patchy dry skin but most of us fail to avoid it during winters. The main culprit behind dry skin is change of weather, followed by other reasons like excess usage of toners, chemical soaps, room heaters and blowers, etc. However, there’s nothing to worry about as the season is just changing, picking cues from the below mentioned simple home remedies will keep dry skin troubles away:Honey moisturizes your skin and cinnamon extracts dirt and improves capillary circulation. All you need is 2 tablespoon honey + ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder. Mix them and apply on your face with a soft brush.Keep this simple mask for 15-20 minutes, and remove it with a gentle massage. Repeat this every 4-5 days to see good results.Dry skin results from lack of fatty acids in your skin. The best source for your skin to replenish the lost fatty acids is coconut oil. All you need is 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil + 5 minutes. At night, just wash your face thoroughly and massage it with oil for 5 minutes, leave it overnight. Coconut oil will absorb into your skin and make your skin texture smooth and healthy.Everybody knows of Aloe Vera but do you know the wonders it can do. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and improves collagen and elastin levels. All you need is a fresh Aloe leaf to extract gel from it. Apply a scoop of gel on your face at night, and leave it overnight. Repeat every night to see good results.Glycerine may seem tacky but humectants and emollient present in glycerine do wonders to moisturize your skin. All you need is 1 teaspoon of glycerine. Apply on dry patches or the entire area, leave it for few hours and wash it off afterward. Repeat at least once every day to avoid dry patches.Milk contains healthy fats and amino acids and works as a good moisturizer. Take 2 teaspoons milk powder + a pinch of turmeric powder + 1 teaspoon honey and some water. Mix them all and make a good textured paste to apply on your dry skin. Let it dry naturally and rinse off afterward. Repeat this process at least twice a week to treat dry skin patches.