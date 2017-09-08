5 Morning Rituals To Empower Your Day And Change Your Life

When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love, said Marcus Aurelius. Of course, you can have your own afternoon or bed-time rituals but morning rituals are extremely effective in empowering your day since they help you charge yourself before it all starts.It may sound cliché but it works wonders on your health when you listen to your biological clock and retire maximum by 11:30PM and Wake up latest by 6AM. This way you get your doze of sleep – six and a half hours to start your day on an energetic note. Once you set your sleep time, no matter what you’d see yourself free by that time each night, thereby setting tone for the next morning.Hydration goes a long way in building everlasting health and a healthy you is a happy you. Drink a glass o warm water as first thing in the morning. Add lemon or honey if you wish, as it will revitalize those senses while treating your tastebuds.If you have time for some exercise – great! If not, then simply turn on your favorite music while working your way to prepare breakfast, pack lunch, get ready, etc. Music elevates mood and unconsciously you’ll see yourself moving to its tunes. A perfect boost for endorphins, early morning.Empty stomach means empty mind. Get yourself a hearty protein rich breakfast, be it eggs, oatmeal, sprouts or anything you may like. Ensure you have a list of protein-rich foods at your disposal. A nutritious breakfast goes a long way in setting the tone of what you eat the rest of the day.Before leaving spare a minute to Thank God and Pray for your Success. And do not forget to hug your beloved mom, dad, spouse, sibling, kids or pet, before leaving.