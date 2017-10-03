5 Ways To Quit Sugar in a Week

Sugar doesn’t just make you gain weight, but also causes lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and polycystic ovaries. Besides, it is responsible for uncontrolled acne and other skin infections, tooth decay, low immunity, foggy brain, lethargy and mood swings amongst various other disorders. The list of side-effects of consuming refined sugar is endless, but still we carry on consuming this slow poison and deprive ourselves from staying fit and healthy.The World Health Organization in 2015, citing scientific evidence, recommended to limit the use of sugars to less than 10% of the daily energy intake and suggested to make it 5% for staying fit and reap additional benefits. Which means an average adult must not consume even 6 teaspoons of sugar in a day. But when we count sugar intake, we just count the visible teaspoons that we put in our cup of tea, coffee, lemonade or milk. But does that cover all sources of sugar? The answer is ‘NO’.90% of women today are aware of the harmful effects of consuming sugar. However, the awareness takes a backseat as the hidden sugar present in processed food is ignored. Did you know that 1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup contains 1 teaspoon of sugar or worst 1 can of aerated drink contains 10 teaspoons of sugar.Here are 5 ways by which you can quit sugar in less than 1 week but there’s just 1 pre-requisite – a strong decision to quit sugar and determination to not give in to your cravings. Quitting sugar can be similar to quitting smoking, as it is quite difficult initially and your body craves for it. But if you can control yourself for the first 1 week, there’s no stopping further to make you stay on the path of a sugar-free diet and lead a healthy and happy life.Remove everything from cookies, cakes, biscuits, flavored cereals, colas, processed food, canned juices, candies, chocolates, sweets and anything that has sugar, from your kitchen shelves and office cabinet.Limit the use or intake of ketchups and dips. As mentioned earlier, the sweet and sour flavor of a ketchup is loaded with sugar and other synthetic flavors which are harmful for the healthy functioning of our body. Even dips are loaded with sugar besides being high in fat. Eating a healthy veggie wrap with a cheesy dip fails your diet program completely.Say ‘No’ to white-bread, white-pasta, pastries or anything made with refined flour. Also stay clear of oily food as well unhealthy fat-rich items like mayonnaise, butter, margarine etc. These foods indirectly pump sugar cravings and hence must be kept away.Natural sugar is found in all fruits, honey, etc and can help address sugar cravings. Go for fruits like strawberries, raspberries, apples, banana, mangoes, etc. Make sure you keep a fruit handy at 11am and 6pm to avoid falling into the trap of low energy levels due to quitting sugar in the first week. However, if you are pro-diabetic or diabetic, it is better to choose even natural sugars carefully.The flavors of outside food are enticing but it has a subtle mix of sugars and other artificial flavors. Moreover, while eating out people usually end up eating something sweet like a gulab jamun or a cup of ice cream, which means your 1 day’s quota of sugars will be consumed in 1 meal. Thereby, avoiding to eat out is a great way of staying clear from sugars. Avoid eating out completely in your first week of trying to quit sugar, so that your body can synapse into that zone of sugar-free living. Also, learn the art of saying ‘No’ to anyone who offers food laden with hidden sugars. And lastly, if you are going out with friends, eat a healthy meal at home so that you can restrict your consumption outside.