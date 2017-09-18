6 Signs Your Body is Over Stressed

Stress is a silent killer and many of us are either experiencing it or have fallen prey to it at least once in our lifetime. Today’s lifestyle, eating habits and no time to rest, trigger stress and it takes a toll on our body. We may never know, but when our body experiences stress it gives signs on its own to let you know that you need to step back and relax.Let us take you through some signs your body gives when you are overstressed:If you wake up tired and go to sleep exhausted – you are defiantly stressed. Sleep is a critical part of human functioning. An average adult needs at least 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep daily. Having a warm bath or listening to soothing music or drinking a glass of milk can help you get sound sleep.Pimples or Acne are not restricted only to your teenage. You can also suffer from bad acne if your body is stressed. The body releases a hormone called, cortisol, when under stress and you may see red bumps appearing on your face.Your body feels in constant pain and no amount of pain killers or balms tend to fix the pain you experience. It could be a pain in your legs, feet or the entire body all the time.This is a very common problem amongst men and women as we age and one major factor of hair fall is stress apart from not having enough protein-iron rich diet.You may feel you will fall down, or you slip, or if you had fainted – the most common reason is stress. Although this differs from person to person and the exact reason can be confirmed by your medical professional.Because of constant stress in our lives, our immunity system takes a hit and we frequently find ourselves falling sick. Catching cold, hoarseness in voice, experiencing mild fever, skin rashes… if you are experiencing this often recently, then take a chill pill, let your hair down, relax during the weekend and eat good food! Engage yourself with your best friend, kids, family, lover or pet. It will bring your stress levels down and you’ll feel your healthy self back.