7 Common Home Remedies To Fight Common Infections

People with strong immunity systems at times fall prey to infections. Infections like cold, cough, fever, loose motions are our bodies’ natural way of fighting infections and throwing it out of the body. Most of the times, we take medicines as soon as we fall ill and we stop our immunity system from working. As soon as medicine enters our body the immunity system stops working and medicine starts treating the infection.In order to let ourselves and our kids develop a strong immunity system, it’s always good to start home remedies for common colds however if you do not see any improvement or if you notice the condition worsening after 24-48 hours, meet a doctor and get a prescription:Hot Water Vapors in steam kill the virus and hence is the first home remedy you must undertake when treating cold or a cough. Adding camphor, ginger, and tulsi in your steam water helps chest congestion. Be very cautious and attentive if giving steam to kids.Take one pinch of powdered cinnamon powder and mix it with 1 teaspoon honey. Take this 3 times a day for 2-3 days to treat cold and cough. It will soothe your throat too. You can also try the traditional Honey and Pepper mix.Roast 3 spoons of gram flour in 1 spoon desi-ghee, keep stirring till it becomes golden brown in color and add sugar. Add water little by little and keep stirring on low flame. It should be of light liquid consistency. Have this twice a day and see how well it heals cold, cough and the headache associated with them.Feeling dryness in ears and nose. Just one drop in each ear with a dropper can help ease itchiness cause of dryness in nose and ears. Also, you can use Castor Oil for joint pains, it works wonders on inflammation. Just microwave it to lukewarm and apply.Got a rash, put some coconut oil and it will help immensely in healing the same.A go-to remedy for loose motions. As soon as you get loose motions, it’s always prudent to treat it with Bananas and Curd (a natural pro-biotic).7.Making frequent trips to the washroom? Fennel water works fast if you have loose motions. Take one tablespoon fennel and boil in 3-4 glasses of water, bring the water to a roaring boil and switch off the flame. Cool the water and keep sipping it through the day. You can also try coconut water.