7 Foods That Boost Your Metabolism Organically

Metabolism – is the ‘in’ word amongst weight watchers and people who wish to be energetic and productive at all times. For a layman metabolism is a process that burns calories and metabolism rate is how fast our body digests food. However, the process of metabolism is much more than that. As per Ayurveda, metabolism is the combined effect of various biochemical processes that happen in our body at cellular level and effect the way we think, move, digest food and perform various other functions.Healthy metabolism keeps you energetic, helps you process food optimally, protects you from metabolic diseases like diabetes. Whereas a low metabolism rate can wreak havoc on not just one or two but multiple functions of your body which can be evident with symptoms like lethargy, depression, headache, constant cold, poor gut, constipation, acne, skin issues, weight gain and more.Although reaching and maintaining healthy metabolism rate takes effort in many ways rather than just altering your food habits, but the food items listed below are known to lend a good impact on metabolism since ages:1. Nuts & SeedsNuts like almonds are a powerhouse of antioxidants, Vitamin E and magnesium, walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids while pistachios are rich in B-Vitamins. Seeds like Chiaseeds and Flaxseed are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants respectively. Including these nuts and seeds improve your metabolism in the most natural way.Rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins – fresh fruits are the easiest food to incorporate in your daily diet that help improve your metabolism.Apple Cider Vinegar is known to boost the production of Hydrochloric Acid in our stomach to digest food faster and absorb nutrients. Besides boosting digestion it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels.Coffee contains caffeine and Dark Chocolate contains 70% or more cocoa, both of which boost the brain functioning besides fastening your metabolism rate.Green Tea is known to catapult the fat burning process of our body. Health coaches recommend drinking Green Tea before a work out to train harder with a boosted nervous system.Beans are loaded with proteins, fiber, folate and iron. These nutrients help promote digestion, lower cholesterol and optimize metabolic rate. Beans are rich in Resistant Starch keeping your blood sugar levels under control. Incorporating beans in your diet is directly related to burning more calories.Last but not the least, bell peppers, cayenne peppers, capsicum and the likewise contain a common nutrient – capsaicin that increases the rate of all your bodily processes, be it heart rate, be it breathing rate or be it burning calories. Include these in your salads and see the difference.Always ensure you follow the 50% Greens – 25% Protein – 15% Fruits & Nuts – 10% Healthy Fats Rule besides following an active routine to boost your metabolism rate.