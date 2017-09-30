7 Simple Ways To Detox Your Body in Routine

Women stay super-engaged with work, home, children and the numerous things that keep them on the run - right from the moment they wake up to the time they switch the lights off. Just as you focus on the foods that you eat and give importance to light exercise, there are many other elements to living your best and healthiest self, including a Detox regime.Toxins invade our bodies via air, water, food, and medicines. Given our busy schedules, the notion of a simple detox program should be integrated to live a healthy lifestyle.Listed below are some doable ways to Detox yourself in routine, not only do these things factor into detoxifying your body, but these are simple and highly effective ways to meet your detox goals.Replace your one meal with a vegetable smoothie. You can combine vegetables like spinach, beetroot, carrots, apples, strawberries, and pears.Drink water with a freshly squeezed lemon as first thing in the morning. Everybody needs hydration for the basic functions of the body and hence it’s important that we drink at least 7-8 glasses of water. Keep a bottle handy wherever you go so that you aren’t dehydrated.The biggest culprit for lifestyle diseases is White Sugar. Say no to processed foods and minimize white sugar. Start by observing at least one day in a week when you completely eliminate white sugar from your diet and at least 3 days when you choose not to eat any processed food to effectively detoxify yourself. Same goes for White (Breads, Pasta, and Flour).Once a month go for an intense massage. This will help relax your body and get rid of any minor pains besides improving your blood circulation and lymph movement.Drinking excessive caffeine creates toxins in your body. Reduce your number of tea/coffee cups per day. Switch to healthier versions like green tea, chamomile tea or herbal tea.This helps the body to flush out toxins in a holistic way. You can start with fasting once every 2 weeks on a fruits and vegetable diet and move on to Ketosis.A good workout always helps the body to boost metabolism and flush out toxins from the body via sweating and with some extra trips to the loo.