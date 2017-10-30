7 Ways To Train Your Brain

How often do you forget passwords, the location of things that you had kept safely, or items you forgot to buy at the local grocer? Our brain is the most important part of our body. Every emotion that you feel, your thinking capacity, decision-making capabilities, all are by the brain and it’s much faster than any computer in this world. By the age of 5, 80% of our brain is already developed; having said that, it does not mean it cannot be trained further.Regular mental exercises can help your brain achieve more than what it's already capable of. Playing games like crosswords or solving quizzes are a form of exercise for the brain as well; one must remember it’s our brain and its thinking limitations that help us either take positive or negative decisions in life.Just like we go to a gym to keep our body fit & healthy; or practice yoga to attain a peaceful mind & soul; in the same manner, our brain also needs some training to stay alert & efficient.What are the Benefits?1. You will remember more, forget less2. Learn and process information faster by making connections3. Prevent ailments like dementia or Alzheimer'sHow can You Train Your brain?1. Take Memory ChallengeChallenge yourself to remember something without keeping a reminder for it or asking someone else to remind. You may find it taxing at first, but will notice the subtle changes it brings to your memory.2. Play GamesPlaying games like puzzles, memory games, crosswords, etc challenge you to think beyond what you already know and this is a great way to train your brain.3. Try a New HabitHuman beings don’t like change and this is exactly what stagnates our brain. When we take up a new skill or habit, our brain is challenged to adjust itself to learn the nitty-gritty of these changes.4. Don’t Stay IndoorsResearch shows that if you stay indoors for longer durations of time, your brain loses its activeness. When you go outside, there are so many ways the brain keeps functioning to keep little details in mind, plus it gets plentiful oxygen in open spaces than behind confined walls.5. Eat Nutritious FoodFoods that are high in proteins, fiber and rich sources of DHA are known as brain food. Nuts, seeds, deep water fish like salmon, blueberries are great superfoods for your brain.6. Sleep WellSleep deprivation declines our attentiveness. We are left stressed physically and mentally if we don’t complete our 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep for a few days in a row.7. MediateIt is a relaxing technique and helps the brain to gather its thoughts and think faster and better.