All The Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Take Period Pain Lightly

Period cramps are the worst. 90 percent of the women have them, yet not many know what to do about them. But what we all have in common is that we try to ignore them or accept them as a part of being a woman.Dysmenorrhea or extreme period pain is a common problem. In a cross-sectional study conducted on 1000 healthy Indian female students between the age group 11-28 years by Global Journal of Health Science, it was found that 70.2% suffer from dysmenorrhea. Out of these 23.2% dysmenorrheic girls experience extreme pain that makes it difficult for them to perform their daily chores. However, due to the stigma attached with periods, not many are able to talk freely about it. Many menstruating women feel embarrassed talking about period pain or they just grimace about their pain in silence.But period pain that is intolerable, makes it difficult for you to perform your daily activities so much that you have to call out sick is not normal. Extreme cramps can take toll on your health and are signs of bad health. Moreover, if you also experience heavy menstrual bleeding, irregular or prolonged periods, you must not take them lightly. We advise you to consult your medical practitioner as soon as possible, as the reasons that lead to such pain are numerous. They can be caused due to various conditions like endometriosis, uterine fibroids and adenomyosis.Majority of women experiencing extreme pain suffer from these conditions, but often have delayed diagnosis. Thus, if you too are experiencing pain, it’s better to get diagnosed as soon as possible.Here are certain facts that can help you understand why you shouldn’t take period cramps lightly:Most women experience symptoms for years before they’re diagnosedDoctors have patients as young as 14-15 years who seek treatment for experiencing intolerable pain during periods and are suffering from conditions like adenomyosis or fibroids. However, certain women aren’t diagnosed prior to they get old as for many years they self-treat themselves or rely on medications but fail to get permanent solution. Whereas, many due to lack of awareness feel that the pain is a part of periods and they have to endure it, till the point the symptoms worsen.Thus, it is better to take these symptoms seriously and seek medical attention as prolonged underlying conditions can lead to something riskier.The pain during sexual intercourse, constipation or cramping might start a week before and during your periods, but gradually, it can start affecting you throughout the month. For some women, the symptoms even worsens around their periods, but they can just occur at any point of time.Women tend to even take a huge amount of painkillers in order to ease out the menstrual pain. But this is not a permanent solution to your problems, rather over-consumption of these medicines can cause many other problems like kidney failure. Hence, the necessary and reliable treatment is to seek medical help.While some women have less or no pain, some have excruciating pain when suffering from a condition. Observe your body if your cramps have started to worsen over years, as this too can be a sign of condition like endometriosis. Consult your doctor as early diagnosis can save you from suffering through unnecessary pain.Menstruation is a natural phenomenon, but extreme pain isn’t. Thus, if you are experiencing severe period pain it is advised to consult your doctor as soon as possible.