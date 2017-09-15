Amruta Khanvilkar Undergoes a Deep Cleanse Diet

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has decided to get her diet back on track, and she is having cold pressed juices, soups, and salads.The actress is excited about featuring in Meghana Gulzar's "Raazi", produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.Talking about her 'Deep cleanse diet', Amruta said in a statement: "It all started when I was shooting in Patiala and Chandigarh and the food there is so amazing that one can't really avoid it. There was this one day when I hogged and hogged and then at night, I was so guilty. So, I was like I can't do this and have to get my diet on track and I have to work out.""I usually workout for an hour whenever I get time, that is in the morning or evening. So I came across Raw Pressery juices. They had this deep cleansing juice, and it was a plan that is available on their website as well."This diet makes me really energetic and I'm enjoying every bit of it," she added.