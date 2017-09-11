Are You Losing Hair? Here’s How To Prevent Hair Fall

Losing up to 50-100 strands of hair a day is normal but anything more is a cause for concern. Harsh chemicals in shampoos and other haircare products do more damage than repair your hair hence don't forget to oil your hair once a week, suggest experts.Amit Sarda, managing director at brand Soulflower, Sonia Mathur, beauty expert at brand Organic Harvest and Swati Kapoor, co-founder at brand SoulTree, have listed out natural ways to save your hair:* Oiling your hair is a must. It should be done at least once a week. Coconut oil is the best to use on your hair. The oil penetrates well within the hair shaft and prevents hair from losing moisture by acting as a sealant.It further helps in the protein loss; as a result, hair is less likely to suffer damage and stays dense as well as healthy. It also has anti- bacterial properties which protects your hair from bacterial and fungal infections.Rosemary Lavender hair oil is another effective oil that has proven efficacy in controlling hair fall and gradually building it back to healthy growth. It has an organic formulation of coconut, amla, olive, jojoba, castor and lavender oil that stimulates hair growth and prevents hair loss.It strengthens weak hair roots, repairs split ends, and nurtures thin frizzy hair back to health.* Say no to chemical shampoo. Opt for a shampoo with organic active ingredients. Ingredients like beetroot extract, tamarind seeds or Kunai grass roots extract cleanses your scalp effectively without harming them.* A conditioner not only enhances the shine but also strengthens the lock and makes it look healthy and smooth. Select a conditioner that suits your hair, else you will be disappointed with the results.Use conditioner having ingredients like Aqua, Beetroot extract, Keratin protein and Pro vitamin B5 which provide a protective layer resulting in enrichment of hair.* Use only lukewarm water to wash your hair. Hot water can cause severe damage to your scalp, weakening hair follicles leading to hair fall.* Be mindful of what you eat. Bad food habits coupled with stress will result in hair loss. Eat a balanced diet. A protein enriched diet helps curb hair loss.* If you are experiencing severe hair fall, you can use a hair pack made with aloe vera, aamla, shikakai and neem powder in equal amounts. Apply this once a week and then wash your hair with lukewarm water. This will soothe your scalp, provide deep nourishment and prevent hair loss and breakage.* Heat in any form is bad for hair. Avoid using hair dryers or other styling tools or use heat protection spray/cream before using them.