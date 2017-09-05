Back To The Gym Time? 5 Tips For Getting Motivated

It's back to school time for the kids, and that means back to the gym time for some of us adults. However, after taking a break from our regular routine to relax on vacation it might be hard to find the motivation needed to get back into a workout schedule. Here we round up five ways to get back into the swing of things and hopefully keep your fitness regime going all year long.Finding a workout buddy is one way to keep going with your fitness schedule, as making plans to work out together will make it harder to cancel and make you both more accountable. Exercising with a friend or partner can also help you both stay motivated by congratulating each other on a workout well done and any goals reached. You could also make exercise more of a fun, social event by organizing to grab a post-workout brunch or smoothie together.The end of summer may mean back to work and back to real life, but it also means the start of the new season sportswear collections. Adidas, Monreal London, and Bodyism are just some of the brands who have already unveiled their new fall collections, so if you're struggling to get back to the gym, buying some new sportswear to show off might help. Alternatively make a new purchase a well-deserved treat for hitting your exercise goals, it will help give you something to work towards.As well as back to the gym time it is also back to school time, so why not learn something new yourself and sign up for a new class? Not only will a new sport or workout give your fitness regime a shake up, but it could also teach you some new skills and help you make some new friends. If you're always running why not try a Body Pump class for some resistance training? Already love resistance training? Stretch it out with some yoga. If you always swim breast stroke, book in with an instructor to teach you front crawl. The possibilities are endless!If you've taken a break from the gym while on vacation you might be feeling back to square one. Setting a new goal now that you're back is one way to get yourself more motivated to start again, and to push yourself further. Try signing up for a run or sponsored swim, set yourself a new amount of steps to walk each week, or increase your workouts from 3 per week to 4. It doesn't have to be too far or too much to start with, just something that is a challenge but also fun for you. Once you've achieved this goal, you can push yourself even further with another!Even if you're not working towards a goal, keeping a track of your workouts will show you how far you have progressed and help keep you going. Invest in a fitness tracker as part of your back to the gym kit, a bit like updating your stationery for school, and make sure you're wearing it daily to track all your activity as well as other important factors such as sleep. Alternatively schedule workouts into your diary to keep a track of how many you make it to and what you achieved.