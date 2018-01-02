Butterfly Asana to Address Long Standing and Sitting Hours!

Whether you are a homemaker or carry on with a 9 to 6 work shift, every woman has long standing as well as sitting hours. From the moment the morning alarm buzzes to the time when you bid good night to your children, the probability is that you’ve got less an hour lying straight on a bed in between. These long sitting and standing hours are the most common reasons for tight hips and lower backache.Although there are many yoga poses or asanas that can come to your rescue, it’s often lack of time that keeps women to follow them in routine.However, Butterfly Pose is one asana that will take less than 5 minutes of your time and you can do it at the comfort of your home. The Butterfly Pose or Titali Asana is simple to do and requires no special arrangement.Step 1 - Sit on the floor on a yoga mat or a well carpeted areaStep 2 – Straighten your spine with legs straightened outStep 3 – Bend both knees to form a winged butterfly poseStep 4 - Bring your feet towards your pelvis as close as you can and join them, holding with your handsStep 5 - Flap your angled legs like a butterfly, slowlyStep 6 - Stay in the pose for about 30 seconds in between.1. The butterfly pose renders a great stretch for the inner thighs and groin. It relaxes the tensed tissues and improves the flexibility of this region.2. It improves blood circulation in the lower body that is stalled due to long sitting hours.3. It provides relief from menstrual discomfort and issues due to menopause.4. Maintains healthy bowels movement.5. Butterfly Asana is also recommended for uterine and ovarian health.