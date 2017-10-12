Health Supplements You Must Take During Your 30s

Women by the age of 30 in India are deep down in responsibilities. Most of us are married and have one child, or at least have been married for some time. As much as we talk about women empowerment or husband and wife being equal, the reality is that women carry 90% responsibilities of the household and kids on their shoulders. They are a one-woman army; a superwoman in herself.In all of this, if she neglects anyone the most; ironically is herself. She never has time for her grooming or ensuring that she visits the doctor on time. However, to meet the day-to-day demands, it’s imperative for women to take care of their health. Here is a list of must-have supplements for every woman who has crossed the age of 30.The most widely known health benefits of vitamin E are protection against toxins that we inhale from air pollution, premenstrual syndrome, eye disorders such as cataracts, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. Also, it’s a vital nutrient for your skin, nails, and hair too.It is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues. It's involved in many body functions, including the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the immune system, wound healing and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth.It keeps your nerves and red blood cells healthy. It is responsible for the smooth functioning of several critical body processes. Most of the Indian women suffer from a Vitamin B12 deficiency.Vitamin D’s intake is important for the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption, maintenance of healthy bones and teeth while helping you deal with a backache and joints pain.Vitamin A is crucial for the healthy functioning of your eyes, soft tissues, white blood cells, the immune system and mucus membranes.This is one indispensable supplement you must take. There are many TV ads that stress the importance of Calcium for women. After the age of 30, bone density starts diminishing and makes women susceptible to injuries and body aches.All of your cells contain some iron, but most of the iron in your body is in your red blood cells. Red blood cells transport oxygen from your lungs to the organs and tissues throughout your body. For vegetarians, it quite important to consult a doctor and take iron supplements.Once you turn 30, get full body blood tests done. This will give you a fair idea of any deficiencies you might have. The doctor can then prescribe supplements according to the severity or your daily needs.