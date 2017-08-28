Here’s How You Find The Right Bra For Yourself

Have you ever wondered whether you are wearing the wrong bra? Or have you been wearing the same bra size from a long time without measuring again?In a survey conducted by bra manufacturer Triumph and published in Chiropractic & osteopathy journal in 2008, it was found that majority of women i.e. around 80% were wearing the wrong size bras. Of those women, 70% were wearing bras that were too small, while the rest 10% were wearing bras that were too large.However, this is not just statistics, this means that around 80% of the women don’t get the proper support from their bra. The result of this is the problems many women face – sore backs, sore necks, sore shoulders, headache… and this list goes on and on. Many women are not just wearing the wrong size, but also the wrong type. Here’s the way you can find whether your bra is right for you or not.Your straps keep falling down – If your strap keeps slipping, try adjusting them a bit. They might have stretched out in the wash, but if this doesn’t help, it is a sign that they aren’t being supportive and you should try a smaller band size.You have spillage – If you experience a spillover at the top, bottom or sides, you need to find a bigger band and a bigger cup size. A nicely fitting bra covers the entire breast area.Your cups are puckering or wrinkling – When your cups pucker or wrinkle or seem baggy, you should understand that you’re wearing a larger size. Go down a size that flatters your figure.You wear bras on the last hook – If you wear the bra on the last hook it means it is already too loose and you should go for a smaller band size. You should feel the most comfortable on the middle, that way even if your bra stretches you can tighten it.Your band rides up in the back – Check whether your band is even by standing to the side and looking at the mirror. Your band should fit firmly and horizontally across your back, if it’s riding up then it’s too big. For better fit, go down a band size.You have dents on your shoulders – If you have dents on your shoulder, it’s not because your breasts are heavy. Rather your bra’s band isn’t providing the support it should, so your straps are digging into your shoulders. Go down a band size for more comfort.The center of your bra is lifted off your chest – There shouldn’t be space in the middle of the cups, the piece between should sit flat on your rib cage. If there’s space, it means the cup size is small. For better fit, try going a size up.The underwire in your bra irritates your skin or pokes you – Don’t get the wrong idea that underwires are uncomfortable. If the underwire in your bra pokes you, go up a cup size to keep it from irritating your skin.You have back bulge – Although the name suggests back fat, it’s just your bra being too tight that it pierces in your skin. This means your band is too small and you should try a larger band size.Your neck or back hurts – If your neck or back hurts, it may be because you aren’t getting the right support from your bra as it is the wrong size. To know your correct size, you can follow the tips mentioned below.Measure your bra band size:Put on the most comfortable, well-fitting, non-padded bra you have and measure the bottom of your bra band with a measuring tape under the bust. If you get an odd number or a fraction, round it up to the next even number. Keep a note of it.Measure your bust sizeAfter measuring your underbust, measure the fullest part of your bust, if get a fraction, round it off to the next number and keep a note of it.Determine your bra cup sizeNow, subtract your band size with your cup size and the difference between the two is your cup size. Combine your brand size with your cup size and this is your perfect bra size.Wearing the wrong bra size can be the cause of various problems such as breast pain and bra irritation, thus it is important to wear the right bra which gives the right support.If you have trouble in finding your right size, you can even go to stores for professional help.