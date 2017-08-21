Here's How You Get The Vitamin D Your Body Needs

Vitamin D or commonly known as the “sunshine” vitamin has become a hot topic today. It is a fat soluble vitamin that is stored in the liver and fatty tissues. Vitamin D is different from other vitamins as our body produces most of it on its own, rather than relying on food sources solely. We all are familiar with the role of Vitamin D in promoting our overall health. It helps in promoting calcium absorption, healthy bone and cell growth, reduces inflammation and also helps in maintaining normal calcium and phosphate levels.In women, Vitamin D plays another essential role. It helps in maintaining the levels of progesterone and estradiol in the body as high amount of these hormones can even cause infertility. Proper intake of Vitamin D also helps in reducing the symptoms of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), another condition which can lead to infertility if not treated on time.Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency has now become a ‘global public-health problem’ affecting more than 1 billion people worldwide. In India, an alarmingly large number of women suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. In a four-year survey conducted by SRL Diagnostics of 5,67,726 Indian women between 2013-2016, it was deduced that around 75-80% of women had inadequate levels of Vitamin D in their blood. This was even more severe in Southern part of India, where the percentage was found to be as high as 81%.Upto 90 to 95% of Vitamin D in most people comes from proper exposure to sunlight. The body produces Vitamin D when the skin comes in contact with the ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from the sun. Thus, one of the most common reason for experiencing Vitamin D deficiency is the modern, primarily indoor lifestyle. On top of this, as the risk of developing skin cancer has also increased in recent years, when people do spend time in the sun, they wear sunscreen. Research shows that when wearing SFP 8 sunblock reduces your body’s ability to produce vitamin D by 90%, whereas SPF 30 or higher reduces it to 99%.The symptoms produced by Vitamin D deficiency can also be linked to many serious health problems such as Osteoporosis, High Blood Pressure, Cancer, Firbomyalgia, and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.Maintaining Vitamin D levels is not only good for your physical health but your mental health as well. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to depression, irregular sleep and mood swings.Getting adequate amount of Vitamin D i.e. 2000 IU per day, is important for your health and you can get this by having a diet rich in whole foods. Incorporating certain food items in your meals such as fatty fish, beef liver, egg yolks, fortified milk and orange juice can help, as they are great sources of Vitamin D.Moreover, proper exposure to the sun can be the best source for the intake of adequate amount of Vitamin D. Spending around 10-20 minutes in the sun without wearing sunblock can help your body in making Vitamin D between 1,000 to 10,000 IU. However, production of Vitamin D is also dependent on various factors such as the time of year, how much skin is exposed and how far you live from the equator. It also depends upon your skin tone, if you have lighter skin then less time is required, whereas if you have darker skin or live in the northern hemisphere then you would need around an hour of sun in summer to get 1000 IU of Vitamin D.The ideal way for knowing whether you are taking the right amount is through Vitamin D testing because of individual variation. Thus, before you have a thought of taking supplements or changing your supplement dose, we recommend you to consult your doctor and have your Vitamin D levels tested.