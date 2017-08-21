Here's Why Thinking About a Quick Detox Diet Isn't a Good Option

Thinking about trying a quick detox diet? We all know how alluring it sounds, clearing and cleansing your body after having a heavy weekend of parties, chocolates and takeaways. However, as attractive the idea of detoxing may be, it is not a smart or a healthy one.While you can really enjoy the short-term benefits of drastically reducing your food intake as a part of cleansing, such as lowering blood pressure, but there are far more reasons why you should avoid this attractive unnecessary purge. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn’t undertake intense detox diets.While detox diets talk about eliminating all manner of toxins from your body, you should understand that your body does not require foreign help to detoxify itself. Your bodies were designed to detoxify themselves. Liver, kidneys, lungs and skin are among the organs that can cleanse itself on its own. So, before thinking about using products to detoxify yourself, remember that you have excellent and efficient detoxifying organs.Instead, if you want to give your body a hand, you can try cutting down the amount of alcohol you drink or the junk food you eat on a permanent basis. Distribute the amount of intake over a course of week, this will be really good for your health than the short term cleansing.Detox plans can leave you depleted in essential vitamins and mineral such as iron, magnesium, calcium and B vitamins. While undergoing a diet, be it a cult master cleanse or a green juice diet or a dairy/wheat elimination diet, you will be depleting your body of the essential protein sources, in order to get “better results”.Instead, you can cut down your refined food and stick to a protein and vitamin rich diet of fish, dairy and plenty of salads. By including essential nutrients your body will be healthy and full of energy.Depending upon the form of your detox plan, you may often find that the calorie intake falls way below the daily recommendations. Your ideal calorie intake per day depends upon your height, build and activity levels, however in a juice-only plan, or a diet that restricts both food and portion, would supply you with way less than the required calories.Thus, a better way would be to cut out surplus calories from your diet by ditching some items like alcohol, oversized portions, sweet treats and mindless snacking and switching to a more balanced diet. This will not only have a positive effect on your energy levels but on your waistline too.Going low on calories and nutrients would make it harder for you to maintain your exercise regime. Forcing your body for usual workout can have negative effect on your body. Thus, you would have to cut down your workout sessions, if you are determined to reduce your regular food intake.Surely radical cleansing would result in a quick weight loss, however this won’t last long. Anyone can follow a restrictive diet plan for a period of time, but considering it for a long run would be difficult. Once the diet ends, you may tend to gain more weight than you had. Instead of having a quick detox diet take the healthy bits you need from detox like rehydrate well, rest plenty and avoid processed food and inculcate them in your routine. This will help you in dropping few extra inches more healthily.We all can relate to the temptation of a quick detox diet however it is important to remember that this won’t be handy in a long run. Moreover, it can be a bit hard on your pocket too as the supplements and the obligatory organic fruit and vegetables are without a doubt more expensive. You don’t need to detox yourself, instead bring little healthy changes in your lifestyle and it will work wonders.