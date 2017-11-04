Here's Why You Must Avoid Late Dinner

Doctors across the globe recommend keeping meals light for dinner and eating at least 2 hours before sleeping. However, there is another factor related to dinner that is often neglected – late dining. Eating heavy late dinners can not only cause weight gain but can upset your body’s balance in many ways. Let us take you through the top reasons why you must avoid late dinner starting tonight:Our body is able to break the food that we eat with the activities we do. Our metabolism breaks down the food to generate energy. When we eat a meal late at night and go to sleep – our body is in rest mode and the metabolism rate is slower as compared to day time as there is no activity. The food is not broken down efficiently and this leads to fat accumulation. According to a new research – our body responds to calories eaten at different times of the day, differently.Eating late may also lead to disturbed sleep pattern. The stomach releases acid to digest food and this acid reacts differently in different bodies when it is lying down. For some this may cause sleeplessness, acidity, burping while for some it can lead to frequent washroom visits.Our gut needs a break to function properly. A breakfast literally means breaking a fast that you kept all night and then have a healthy breakfast after 10-11 hours of no food. An early dinner by 7-9pm and breakfast next day at 8am – is the ideal fast for the body and when this is not followed – our gut suffers.Eating late at night, raises glucose and insulin in the body and this puts the body in a risk of type 2-diabetes. Levels of cholesterols also increase due to late night eating.Several studies suggest that eating late at night negatively impacts our cognitive functions.People who suffer from high BP are at a greater risk of a heart attack, if they eat late at night. This is more dangerous than having a high-salt meal.