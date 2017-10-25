HFMD - What You Must Know About Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a viral disease, most prevalent in children below 5 years of age. It is caused by a virus called Coxsackievirus A16. Young children are vulnerable to HFMD during changing season of spring to autumn. Sadly, more than 1 million cases are reported in India every year and it’s quite a contagious disease and spreads easily from children to children and to adults too. Children who go to playschools and daycare are easiest preys of HFMD.HFMD spreads through an infected child while coughing or sneezing, skin to skin contacts like hugs or handshakes or through saliva via kissing or sharing a drink and also by touching a surface that may have the virus. The disease manifests itself in a week or two after the exposure.The hand, foot, and mouth disease onsets with a dull fever, low appetite, a child being sluggish, dehydration, pain during swallowing food, coughing or a headache, rashes and red blisters that keep popping all over the body. The rashes and blisters are painful in some cases.Unfortunately, there is no medicine or vaccination that can avoid this. The only thing advisable in this case is regular cleaning of hands so that they are always sanitized, take loads of liquids and you may take a medication under medical supervision to combat fever. Some points to take care while treating HFMD are:1. Warm baths for rashes2. Consult a doctor to get a medication for the rashes and itchiness3. Avoid spicy, salty, oily food for some time – go bland4. Increase intake of liquids to avoid dehydration5. Take more of curd and yogurt6. Keep your surroundings clean and well-sanitized7. Educate children not to put their hands, fingers or any objects in their mouths8. Keep yourself quarantined for some days. Do not meet anyone just so that they are not exposed to infection. Unless the sores don’t dry – you are infectious9. Disinfect all toys and rooms10. Consult your doctor immediately if – you notice an increase in fever, vomiting, weakness, limb numbness or overall lethargy.