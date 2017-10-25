» » news
HFMD - What You Must Know About Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

More than 1 million cases are reported in India every year

| Contributor Content| UPDATED: October 25, 2017, 11:09 AM IST
HFMD - What You Must Know About Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
What is HFMD?

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is a viral disease, most prevalent in children below 5 years of age. It is caused by a virus called Coxsackievirus A16. Young children are vulnerable to HFMD during changing season of spring to autumn. Sadly, more than 1 million cases are reported in India every year and it’s quite a contagious disease and spreads easily from children to children and to adults too. Children who go to playschools and daycare are easiest preys of HFMD.

How does it spread

HFMD spreads through an infected child while coughing or sneezing, skin to skin contacts like hugs or handshakes or through saliva via kissing or sharing a drink and also by touching a surface that may have the virus. The disease manifests itself in a week or two after the exposure.

First Symptoms

The hand, foot, and mouth disease onsets with a dull fever, low appetite, a child being sluggish, dehydration, pain during swallowing food, coughing or a headache, rashes and red blisters that keep popping all over the body. The rashes and blisters are painful in some cases.

Treatment

Unfortunately, there is no medicine or vaccination that can avoid this. The only thing advisable in this case is regular cleaning of hands so that they are always sanitized, take loads of liquids and you may take a medication under medical supervision to combat fever. Some points to take care while treating HFMD are:

1. Warm baths for rashes
2. Consult a doctor to get a medication for the rashes and itchiness
3. Avoid spicy, salty, oily food for some time – go bland
4. Increase intake of liquids to avoid dehydration
5. Take more of curd and yogurt
6. Keep your surroundings clean and well-sanitized
7. Educate children not to put their hands, fingers or any objects in their mouths
8. Keep yourself quarantined for some days. Do not meet anyone just so that they are not exposed to infection. Unless the sores don’t dry – you are infectious
9. Disinfect all toys and rooms
10. Consult your doctor immediately if – you notice an increase in fever, vomiting, weakness, limb numbness or overall lethargy.
First Published: October 25, 2017, 11:09 AM IST
