How To Maintain A Healthy Vision For A Lifetime

Our vision is probably one of the most prized possessions we have in life. We experience and see this world with our vision and that experience cannot be compared with any other sensory feeling. Sadly, our vision is threatened by our own lifestyle. When we constantly sit near our TV, laptop, and mobile, we expose our vision in the danger zone. In this technology-driven world, we cannot leave these gadgets, but we can surely take care of our eyes.Most of the damage is caused by the Blue light that electronic gadgets emit. Research suggests that blue light can damage cells in our retina. It is more dangerous at night as the blue light cons us into believing that it’s still day and does not let us fall asleep. Majority of the young population does not get their 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep due to the ever-buzzing gadgets.About 80% of vision problems can be resolved without leaving your gadgets; you need to tweak some habits though:1. Maintain distance when watching television. You must aim at 25-30 inches distance from your TV screen. Similarly, try to maintain a distance of 10-16 inches from your handhelds too.2. Get a pair of anti-glare spectacles if you work long hours on the computer or you are an avid Smartphone user. You can also get a thin layer of anti-glare attached to your computer screen.3. Use the 20-20-20 rule, which means to look at something which is 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This relaxes eye-strain.4. Increase the font size on your electronic device to read easily and put less pressure on your vision and optic nerves.5. Foods like – Amla, Carrots, Spinach are superfoods for your eyes. Include these in your daily diet. Seafood is another source of Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that keep a tab on eye-degeneration and improve the teary-film of our eyes.6. If you experience constant redness or watery eyes – meet a doctor to rule out vision weakness or get eye drops.