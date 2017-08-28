How To Maintain Intimate Hygiene In Scorching Summer

Summer is fun and frolic, but it is also the time when one should pay more attention and care to maintain intimate hygiene. Summer means hot and humid weather, which is a convenient condition for bacteria to grow. More heat and sweat in the intimate area can aggravate intimate discomforts, even resulting in vaginal infection. This is a time to be extra cautious by practicing good habit to maintain feminine hygiene, which can help in preventing vaginal itching, irritation or infection, and thus not compromising with your daily comfort.Following are few tips that can help you in maintaining your intimate hygiene and making your summer more enjoyable:Avoid tight clothing – A lot of sweat is discharged during summers which leads to a moist or wet intimate region. Wearing tight clothes affects the ventilation of the intimate area and creates a favorable environment for the growth of bacteria and yeast, which can cause vaginal infections.Clean your vagina correctly – Vagina is self-cleansing organ, however it requires extra care during summers, especially during the periods of menstruation, heavy vaginal discharge, pregnancy and postpartum. Therefore, you should:Avoid using soaps, shampoos, creams or any scented items as they can disturb the pH balance and can cause vaginal infection.You can also use feminine hygiene products to take care of your vagina after consulting your doctor. If already using a feminine hygiene product, choose a product with natural ingredients and safe for daily use that ensures the basic requirements such as reducing itchiness, keeping vagina dry, and preventing from inflammation of the skin.Keep the genitals dry and airy and replace your underwear regularly. Give yourself a break from those lacy, silk and synthetic underwear as they retain moisture and switch to comfortable cotton underwear.Do not douche, as the moisture trapped can increase the growth of bacteria and yeasts.Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They good for your skin and lessen the itchy feeling and rashes.Wipe your genital (from front to back) after urinating, especially while using public toilets. Public toilets may not be hygienic enough, thus cleaning or wiping your vaginal area can help in preventing many infections. Also, it is highly recommended to clean your vaginal area after intercourse and always use condoms to prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections.Avoid wearing wet clothes for longer period such as swim suits or sweat soaked clothes.Prefer wearing cotton clothes during summer as they will keep you cool through proper ventilation. Moreover, synthetic fiber clothes are not that skin friendly.During summers, the warm and humid environment can take a toll on you. To maintain hygiene in your intimate area during this time is very important, you should avoid anything that increases the retention of heat and sweat, as this can cause growth of bacteria and even lead to vaginal infection and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). If you suspect any type of rash or infection in or near your genital, do not ignore it. Although most of the infection or rashes heals on its own, some can cause serious damage, if not treated on time. Thus, it is advised to consult your doctor as soon as possible.