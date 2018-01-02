How to Survive if you're Still in New Year Party’s Hangover?

It’s the party-of-the-year – the New Year Party! And in all probability the young as well as old, are going to booze. However, 1st of January 2018 is certainly not a morning you would like to wake up with a dizzy and achy head in a groggy mood or what you call in plain English – a hangover!Here are few tips that can help you survive your New Year Party’s hangover:1. Eat a high protein, high fat meal before heading for the party. This meal will slow down the alcohol absorption process in your body.2. Accompany each shot with powerful snacks. Again, this will slug the alcohol absorption in your body and also keep blood sugar levels under control.3. Drink slowly and do not gulp your glass of wine or whiskey down your throat. Be mindful and enjoy every sip that you take.4. Alternate your drinks and limit dark alcohol as it contains congeners that trigger hangover symptoms.5. Last but definitely not the least, ‘Drink in Moderation’! It might sound cliché but that’s the way to go about welcoming the New Year in senses with your loved ones.Also, do not wait for the hangover to get over on its own, pop in an aspirin or any other over-the-counter painkiller to let the hangover wade. Sip in a glass of lemon water or orange juice for an instant boost, and restrict caffeinated drinks like coffee as they’ll just worsen the condition by increasing your heart rate and further dehydrating you.