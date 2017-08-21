It's Official! Women Need More Sleep Than Men

Do women need more sleep than men? This question has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. But now we finally have an answer to it. YES! Women do need more sleep than men. According to Dr. Jim Horne, Britain’s leading sleep science expert and former director of the Sleep Research Centre of Loughborough University, explained to Daily Mail that on average women need twenty minutes more sleep than men because of their “complex” brains. A woman need an average of seven to eight hours of sleep to properly rejuvenate themselves and restore their brain power.In a study carried out on a sample set of 210 middle-aged women and men. The researcher pointed out that women tend to multi-task and their brains work more hard during the day as compared to men, thus requiring more sleep.“One of the major functions of sleep is to allow the brain to recover and repair itself,” says Dr. Horne, “….The more of your brain you use during the day, the more of it that needs to recover and, consequently, the more sleep you need.”As women tend to multi-task, they do lots of activities at once and are flexible, thus using more of their actual brain than men. So their sleep need is also greater. “You could spend a whole day at the computer on a really tough assignment and, although it would be tiring, it would only be using one part of the brain… but if you constantly switch from one thing to another, it’s much more exhausting.” says Dr. Horne.However, he added that men who have complex jobs that involve a lot of “decision-making and lateral thinking” also need more sleep than average male. Horne further admits that individual needs differ greatly, some find six hours sleep enough while other don’t, what is important is that one has enough sleep to ensure they do not feel lethargic during the day.The study also found out that while women need more sleep than men, many don’t get the proper amount they require. The poor quantity and quality sleep of women is linked to several factors such as, sleep disturbances during pregnancy due to excess weight and position of the fetus, being woken up and moved around the bed by the partner, difficulty sleeping due to hot flashes during menopause and worrying about problems also led to loss of sleep.This loss of sleep in women was linked to a number of side effects including increased levels of psychological distress and greater feelings of depression, anxiety, hostility and anger.Insomnia is a great problem in women that affects their mental and overall health. The National Sleep Foundation recommends various ways to combat insomnia that includes exercising regularly, setting routine time to sleep and wake up, limiting the intake of caffeine and alcohol, and improving the sleep environment. If insomnia still persists, women can consult doctors and talk about their problems and determine other steps that can help in improving their sleep.