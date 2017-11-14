Lack Of Sleep May Affect Brain Functioning

Are you witnessing fatigue at work? You may not be receiving a good night's sleep, reveals a new study.Sleep deprivation is an acute problem. It could have negative consequences on your health.Insufficient and restless sleep has harmful effects such as impaired memory and judgement and can also lead to an increased risk of stroke, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, the study said."Sleep is even more multifaceted and fascinating than we realize," said Sigrid Veasey, Professor at the University of Pennsylvania."The findings reveal interesting new aspects of the complex relationship between sleep and the brain and the vital role that sleep plays in everyday human functioning," Veasey added.The researchers used a micro-RNA expression that worked as an indicator for sleep loss in rats and humans, suggesting a possible method for predicting those at the risk for diseases and cognitive deficits typically associated with sleep deprivation.The research also found that the brain preferentially reactivates negative memories during sleep, prioritizing the retention of the emotional memories in particular.Adequate sleep leads to improve cognitive function and enhance memory formation, noted the paper presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience 2017.