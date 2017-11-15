OCD: How To Identify The Problem And Deal With It

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health disorder. It can affect anyone, people of all ages, from all walks of life and at any time of their life. It happens when a person gets caught up in a circle of obsession. Obsessions can be anything from impromptu shopping to get an adrenaline rush, folding clothes in a specific manner, washing hands again and again, or cleaning the house when it’s already clean. This can lead to physical as well mental distress and can be a cause of the problem for people who live with a person suffering from OCD.According to a research, we all fall prey to compulsive behaviors at some point in our lives but that can’t be termed as OCD. Someone can be termed as an OCD patient when their behaviors or obsessions start coming in the way of their everyday tasks. It consumes their time in a way that the person is unable to control the same or is not able to come out of the vicious circle.1. Excessive showering or cleaning hands from the fear of germs and contamination.2. Excessive cross-checking of things like locks, switches, and appliances.3. Believing in lucky/unlucky numbers, colors or arrangements to an extent that it impacts even trivial decisions.4. Excessive hoarding of old items which are useless.5. Fear of getting ill or falling prey to life-threatening diseases6. Fear of being harmful to others or feeling that someone is conspiring against you7. Fear of losing information or forgetting something important.The above may sound very simple, but for someone who is suffering from OCD, these are serious. OCD is a mental condition that can be controlled to a great extent when caught at an initial stage of onset.Start keeping a diary and write regularly about how you feel. When you put down your thoughts into writing, you can work out your OCD, effectively, especially when these are at an initial stage.It’s very important to have a strong support system of people who understand what exactly are you facing and suffering from.It’s easier said than done, but any situation how hard it may seem can be overcome. It may take months or years. Know your triggers and when you know; you are having one – try a distracter. Something like going out for a walk, or listening to music can help you overcome your OCD.A doctor can not only help you deal with the problem but can diagnose and prescribe you ways or medication to treat severe OCD.While you are under medication or under doctor’s observation, it’s crucial to take care of yourself. Ensure you get your doze of good sleep as well as take up some form of work out. Eat well and stay happy!