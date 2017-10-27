Signs That Tell You Are Potassium Deficient

Potassium is a crucial electrolyte required for proper functioning of our body, besides other electrolytes like sodium, chloride, calcium and magnesium. These electrolytes help in regulating our blood pressure, affect the hydration and muscle function of the body. The body part that controls the balance of potassium is our kidneys. A healthy adult needs 4.7 grams of potassium each day and a deficiency of potassium is called Hypokalemia.Vomiting and diarrhea in some cases are known to cause a potassium deficiency in healthy individuals. Also, regular intake of alcohol, too much sweating and long term kidney problems can also factor Hypokalemia.1. If even after popping multivitamins, you still feel drained, you may be facing a potassium deficiency. Each cell of the body needs potassium for the repair.2. Since potassium plays an important part in maintaining BP, you may experience episodes of high blood pressure.3. You may experience spells of dizziness as low potassium levels can slow down your heart rate. Dipping heart rate can be caused by many conditions and low potassium can be one of them4. Potassium also keeps the body nerves healthy. You may suffer tingling and numbness on your body if your body is potassium deficient.The best and surest way to diagnose potassium deficiency is through a blood test. To rule out any clinical misinterpretation, consult your doctor with the blood test report.1. Have fruits a variety of potassium rich fruits. Bananas are a great source of potassium, they help in alleviating pains and avoid muscle cramps too. Some other sources of potassium are avocados, kiwis and apricots2. Vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots and red peppers are rich in potassium.3. Fish and meat are excellent sources of potassium for non vegetarians.