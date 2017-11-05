Simple Steps To Getting A Good Night's Sleep

All of us probably already know that how sleep-deprivation affects our health. An average adult ideally should sleep at least 7-8 hours nonstop. A research done by Mumbai University in 2016 found that around 61% of Indians sleep less than 7 hours a day. Being unable to catch up with your sleep hours may pose health issues and put you at a greater risk of obesity, stress, low immunity and depression.People suffering from insomnia (condition in which one is unable to sleep) resort to sleeping pills but fortunately, you have ways to fight this issue without resorting to any pills or tranquilizers. These 5 ways can help you get better sleep:The blue light emitted from your Smartphone tricks your brain into believing that it’s still day and it finds it difficult to transition from day to night and you are unable to sleep. Most of us sleep with our phones next to our bed. An Indian study done in Sleep Science monitoring sleep found that children aged between 9-14, who used mobile before or watched TV before sleeping, have greater difficulty in getting a full night’s sleep.Yoga is a wonderful way to de-stress your mind. The yoga poses help in blood circulation, brings the body into balance and aids in a good night’s sleep. Techniques like tadasana; manjari asana, ujjayi prayanama and Shashank asana are wonderful for relaxing the body.Research shows that people who don’t have many friends or stay away from family, find it difficult to fall asleep. They sleep fewer hours, toss around a lot, get up tired and stay confused during the day. If you are not able to socialize a lot, even talking on the phone can help you relax. If you feel alone in spite of having a lot of friends on social platforms, it can be rectified by social contact.Avoid heavy and fried foods just before your bedtime. It can cause stomach ache due to the rising acid in your body. Eat a meal that is less in carbohydrates and has less salt. Introduce a variety of foods in your diet that is rich in nutrients. In case, if you feel hungry have almonds and walnuts. They both are known to promote sleep patterns.During your bedtime, the body lowers its body temperature. Bathing one hour before bedtime has known to induce peaceful sleep, also take notice of your room temperature. Ideal temperature in your bedroom should be between 18-20 degrees.