Try these 3 Essential Oils for Hair Growth and Healthy Scalp

Women with superfluous hair and a sturdy hairline look several years younger than their actual age. A healthy and densely-packed mane is rightly referred as a crowning glory. However, with age, the hair strands start thinning, lack luster and become brittle. While hair serums and anti-hairfall products are readily available in the market, they often come loaded with chemicals and carcinogens too. That’s why essential oils are popular amongst hair experts who swear by the benefits essential oils comes loaded with. Essential oils not just work topically on your scalp and hair but also relieve mental stress which is a precursor of inflammation and follicle damage. Let’s take a look at 3 essential oils that you can use to improve or maintain your hair health:Cedarwood essential oil is highly beneficial for treating hair thinning as it stimulates the hair follicles and improves blood circulation in the scalp. It promotes hair growth too and keeps skin irritations at bay. You can mix a few drops of cedarwood essential oil in a carrier like coconut oil to massage it gently on your scalp daily.Lemongrass oil is an effective cleanser that soothes itchy scalp and reduces dandruff. Several studies have shown these results in as less as 1 to 2 weeks of regular application. You can add 2-3 drops of lemongrass essential oil in your conditioner and gently massage it on your scalp or use it with a carrier oil to massage gently and let it stay overnight.Peppermint oil is rich in antiseptic and anti-inflammation properties that treat dandruff as well as improve follicle depth. Four weeks of regular application of peppermint oil can show improvements in hair growth. You can add 2-3 drops of peppermill essential oil in your shampoo or conditioner or add 2-3 drops to a jojoba or almond oil and massage it well.