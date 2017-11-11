What Is Nebulization and How It Works?

A nebulizer is a drug delivery machine through which medicine is sent into the lungs directly via a mist. A breathing mask is fixed on nose and mouth; and while breathing, the medicine makes its way to the lungs. Nebulizers are primarily used for - asthma, COPD, and other severe breathing problems. However, it is also used for severe cases of nasal and chest congestion. It provides immediate relief by the opening of airways.According to the severity of your child’s breathing problem – you may be guided either for an oral medication or nebulization by your doctor. You must never use this method, without a prescription or at home unless a doctor has specifically asked you to buy one for yourself or your child at home.How does it work?Nebulizer disperses the medicine solution into tiny droplets or mist and it goes directly in the lungs through the mouth. Some doctors also recommend a un-medicated saline solution for moistening the nasal path depending on the condition of your child. It is important that the face mask is directly in front of the nose/mouth.How to Use Nebulizer with Kids?1. Talk to your child and let him/her know what is its use and how it will be used2. Plan some activities like storytelling, coloring, pasting stickers when the child is being nebulized3. You can also play cartoons on TV or a video on your mobile phone that the child finds interesting4. Ensure that your child is sitting comfortably5. Show your child how to do deep breathing6. With babies, nebulization can be a tedious task as they move and wiggle a lot. Use a good grip to hold the baby and the face mask.As with everything, Nebulization should not be overdone. Some side effects of Nebulization could be:1. Nausea2. Dry or irritated mouth3. Unpleasant taste in the mouth4. Stomach pain5. Overdose of medicine may happen if medicine is not measured properly6. Infection can spread if the nebulizer cup was not cleaned properly7. Your child may feel dizzy if you nebulize him/her more than what was prescribed.8. In extreme cases – skin rashes, increased rate of heartbeat and chest pain can also be reported.