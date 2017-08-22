Why Muslin Cloth Should Be a Part of Your Skin-Care Regime?

Indians can relate back to childhood in the bygone era, when our mommies used to wrap our school-lunch rotis in muslin cloth rather than using the now-prevalent aluminum foil. The same muslin cloth can be re-introduced to your house, however, not for packing the rotis this time, but to be a part of your skin-care regime to lend you a smooth and even-toned skin – as an exfoliator. The same muslin cloth can be re-introduced to your house, however, not for packing the rotis this time, but to be a part of your skin-care regime to lend you a smooth and even-toned skin – as an exfoliator.: Dip the soft woven muslin cloth piece in lukewarm water: Massage an adequate amount of your favorite cleanser on your face, neck, nape and any other part which you wish to cleanse and exfoliate: Gently wipe off with the muslin clothThis 3 step approach can do away with the dirt and grim you've gathered over your exposed skin through the day and also gently exfoliate the dead skin cells built-up. The gentle massage will not only clear the make-up and cleanse the dirt but also give you a bit of deep effect reviving the blood circulation on your face. However keep it gentle, as if overdone, it can leave your skin mildly bruised. Treat your skin like your baby and pull those circular movements smoothly like a pro.So ladies (well men too), it's time to say Ta-Ta to those cotton swabs and bring home the goodness of fine muslin.