Yearender 2017: Indian Women Share What It's Really Like Using a Menstrual Cup

For those of you who don’t know what a Menstrual Cup is, it’s a silicone cup that is used to catch the menstrual blood in place of a cotton tampon. It uses suction to stay in place, and when you’re ready, you remove it and pour the blood down the toilet, rinse it off, and reinsert. Seems simple, right? They're also less likely to leave you dry down there, as the silicone material doesn't absorb your natural moisture the way tampons do. And, as with any reusable product, they create less environmental waste than tampons and pads. Also, a big bonus is that users believe they're more cost-effective than tampons and pads. While these stats sound all well and good, a fact sheet can never speak to the actual experience of using a menstrual cup. To get a better idea of the actual pros and cons of using these products, we asked real women to share their experiences. Here's what the jury had to say:27-year-old, Preety, a bank employee, said, "I've been using a menstrual cup for a few years now, and it has totally transformed my period experience for the better. I love that I only have to change it twice a day and I never worry about it leaking. Traveling with it is a breeze because I don't have to carry anything with me. And the best part is that it is environment-friendly. No more tampons or pads for me! It did take me a little while to get the hang of inserting it correctly, so I advise any new users to stick with it if they are having issues. Pro tip: I also find it really easy to insert right after a shower"."To me, it's pretty gross to come face-to-face with a small pool of blood rather than dried liquid absorbed into cotton—but it's also pretty awesome when you think about the benefits. It's kind of like using real plates even when you don't have dishwasher: You have to wash your stuff often, and well, instead of throwing away money on paper plates that will just go into a landfill. But I hate washing dishes, especially bloody ones, so I eventually stopped using it. I've saved it just for long flights and inconvenient travel weekends, like camping trips", said Angella, an IT engineer."I fell in love with the idea of using a product that was made for women by women, and I also felt that I was being rebellious, somehow, by not participating in the “sanitary napkins” shopping experience at my local pharmacy store anymore. I would walk past the “feminine hygiene” aisle in the store and quietly laugh to myself thinking — Ha! I don’t need you anymore, or something to that effect", said Sadiya, a makeup artist."I got my menstrual cup as a gift from an environmentally conscious friend who knew I wanted to try one. I knew there was a learning curve to using a product like this, but I figured it would be worth it in the end. One of the huge benefits that I immediately saw after I started using menstrual cups was the cost savings. Instead of spending money every single month on menstrual products I spent my money one time and had a product that was not only more comfortable to use and more effective at collecting my period blood, but since it was a reusable product I was immediately able to make a positive environmental impact by reducing the waste that I was putting out into the world", said Riya, a fashion blogger."My periods have always been heavy, and that definitely plays a role in the leakage. I fill an entire cup on at least 2 separate occasions during my period, and, when your flow reaches the top of the cup it starts leaking. With that said, I’ve also experienced some degree of leaking even when the cup isn’t full. I’ve experimented with different cups, but even so I’ve found there always to be some degree of leaking involved in the process. Although this is a drawback, I found the leakage situation to be much worse with tampons, and I only experience leakage on my heavy days. As for a solution? I use my cup along with my handy panty liners, and voila! Problem solved", said Komal, an art student.Now, we would liketo hear from you! Have you used menstrual cups before? Did you like them? What was your experience like? Were you able to find one that works for you? Are you “converted” into a menstrual cup user? Or do you prefer regular tampons and pads? Please share your experiences in the comment section!