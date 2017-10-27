10 Reasons to Quit Your Job Today!

Life’s too short to go home every day feeling unfulfilled. We are all expected to work once we grow up regardless of whether we like our job or not. Every situation/job, any life experience has its ups and downs, but you must know when a particular job is not for you and you must decide to quit it. Sometimes a job seems to really good but when you start working, you realize it’s not for you. Listed below are a few signs which indicate that you must quit your job sooner than later:1) Description of the job and the actual job responsibility differs in entirety. You continuously feel that this is not what you intended to work as.2) Your workplace lacks organization. There is no rulebook that is followed in HR policies, salary appraisals, leave policy, etc. Or you feel there is too much work-politics around.3) Your job is affecting your mental peace and giving you physical stress. You no longer want to work in the same environment. Stress is a part of life but when it becomes unmanageable, you know that you have to take a call.4) You don’t see any growth anymore in the organization you are currently working. There are no trainings to keep employees up-to-date with current trends or to upgrade their skill set.5) There is no work and life balance. You are constantly failing at spending time with your family. And even when you make for a family time, you are pre-occupied with thoughts related to your workplace.6) The future of the organization is not clear. The news of a merger or lay-off should be treated as a serious one. As per the situation at work, you should take a call and start giving interviews.7) You are no longer mentally passionate about your work. You no longer want to innovate or want to think out of the box.8) No initial training is imparted to you when you joined the organization but you are expected to start working and perform like your colleagues almost immediately.9) Any suggestion given by you is never regarded or catered to.10) Your boss or co-workers criticize your work publicly, but fail to give a one on one precise feedback.