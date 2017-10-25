3 Qualities That Set You Apart From Competitors At Work

Everyone puts their best effort at work; however, there are a few employees who always get awarded more than the rest. According to psychologists, what sets them apart from their co-workers is their emotional intelligence or EQ. Listed below are 3 qualities that you can imbibe in yourself to be ultra-successful at your workplace and guide your efforts in the right direction:Confidence is the first trait of a successful person. And true confidence comes only when you are certain about your knowledge of a subject or task at hand. Be knowledgeable, invest in your learning and master your craft. It is proven time and again that people who are certain of their actions and knowledge exude confidence naturally. You will automatically drop words like ‘I’m not sure’, ‘I think’, ‘Well’… once you gain deep knowledge of your work.Although taking quick decisions at times, might be the need of the hour; however, generally, you must avoid impulsive decisions. Think logically, discuss situations with your superiors and more experienced people and then arrive at a decision. You may feel that you are sitting on an egg for too long, but this quality will make your decisions wise and effective.Taking total control of your emotions at work is vital to respond to situations in the most appropriate manner. The best way of taking self-control is being composed and mindful of what’s going inside and around you. Successful people understand that situations turn bad - sometimes against them, so they display composure and put more effort in their tasks instead of getting frustrated and further going down the hill.