4 Things to Up Your Performance at Work

Our professional life plays an important role in facilitating a good personal life. Your performance at work is the deciding factor in your professional success, thereby being a high performer is the foremost personal goal of successful people. Here are 4 things you must consider to up your productivity hence performance at work and emerge the best of breed in your team:Mark Twain wasn’t wrong when he said 'Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.' Complete the hardest or the most boring task in the morning itself and you’ll enjoy finishing other tasks rest of the day.If you are serious about being productive aka being successful at your workplace, then you should seriously work towards minimizing your distractions. See what your internal and external distractions are. Stay focused by clearing your urge to catch a gossip or surf through social media. Also, avoid colleagues who waste your time and push you towards a fire-fighting mode at the end of the day to complete tasks.“All work no play makes Jack a dull boy,” the age-old saying is true even today. Our brains are not machines, our bodies not robots. We need to realize that we are humans who are fueled by happiness that we get from a happy family and a good friend circle. Our body performs best when trained in exercise and regular physical activity.Successful people stay ahead of their counterparts by competing with themselves. Set goals for higher achievement, for better performance throughout the year and you’ll reap the fruit at the year-end performance ratings and appraisals.