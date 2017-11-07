A mother is busy – right from the time her alarm clock rings until she calls it a day and hits the snooze button. From meeting deadlines at work to stepping the ladder of success, from ensuring her home looks organized to ensuring everyone stays in pink of health, from getting some me-time to chatting with her friends, there are 100 things running in her mind. Everyone needs help, and a superwoman does too. Here’s a list of 5 must-have apps for working mothers and mompreneurs to keep a tab on their life and accomplish all that they set their eyes on:Sworkit gives you the ability to create customized workouts, which include strength training, cardio, yoga and stretching. You don’t have to necessarily join a gym, but do the workout from your home and stretch yourselves at work as well. It is free to download and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.This is your on-the-go calorie calculator app. The first step to fitness is counting your calories and be wary of what you eat. You just need to input what you consumed during the day and the app calculates itself the % of carbs, proteins, fats and fiber of the food you had. It helps you keep yourself accountable.Configure your email on your smartphone. This will help you respond to your clients, employees, boss or subordinates on-the-go. You don’t have to wait to get to your laptop or desk; in fact, you can manage your work while you are on a metro or a cab.Stay abreast with what’s happening around the world and read interesting articles to up your knowledge with a news app.Well, everything can be used either as a positive or a negative influence in life. Facebook is no different. There are so many groups, from which you can learn a variety of skills or recipes. Baby Food Recipes – is a great group for new mothers; Cleaning and Organizing India – guides and encourages keeping a neat and organized home. Pages like Home Cooking and Madhulika’s kitchen provide step by step recipes to enthrall your guests or family members. Similarly, some friends and family members are great stress busters. Share a moment with them on Facebook and socialize.