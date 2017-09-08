5 Quotes From Successful Women That Will Give You Life Lessons

The entrepreneur's dilemma:



Maintaining friendships. Building a great company. Spending time w/family. Staying fit. Getting sleep.



Pick 3. — Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) December 9, 2011

From setting priorities like choosing between work, fitness, family to being confident and know your self-worth. From doing what you wish to do to staying un-oppressed when even your loved ones tell you ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ (What will people say?”). Not just Indian women but women across the globe have their own set of roadblocks –some internal some external, that keep them from achieving Bigg in life.However, to put things straight and back in place, here’s a list of 5 Quotes from Successful Women who’ve made it to the top. These short quotes provoke thoughts on setting priorities, believing in yourself, following your dreams, staying unstoppable and what happens when you become Successful."Work, sleep, family, friends and fitness -- every day I pick three of these.” – Randi Zuckerberg"Being Confident and believing in your own self-worth is necessary to achieve your Potential." – Sheryl Sandberg“But You Have to Do What You Dream of Doing Even While You’re Afraid.” – Ariana Huffington"My Mother said “Apne friends ko kya bolungi? Meri Beti Bra-Panty Bechti Hai Computer Par?" – Richa Kar"As You Become More Successful, The Gender Barrier Disappears. The Credibility Challenges You Have During Your Growing Up Years Start Disappearing When You Start Demonstrating Success." – Kiran Mazumdar Shaw