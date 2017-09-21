6 Life skills to Learn For Your First Job

So, you have finished college and most probably you did an internship to gain some kind of experience and now the real challenge starts as you step into the world of professional career. Everything will be absolutely different from what you have experienced earlier and there may be times when you feel challenged and you will doubt yourself. Don’t feel overwhelmed. Every day from here on is an opportunity to learn.It is important to let recruiters know that you are available and ready to work. Make a resume that highlights your achievements as a student and projects you may have undertaken. Also, get some recommendations from your teachers, HOD’s. Upload your resume on popular websites.Have an open mind as you get barraged by different people you meet. It can be overwhelming as you step into big offices for interviews or when you are asked to present a project or a presentation. You will get feedback, have an open and receptive mind to learn from feedback rather than either feeling offended or feeling low about yourself. Remember nobody knows you personally.You were in a safe cocoon surrounded and cared by your family and friends, but now you will be alone. Competition is high and you have to make a mark for yourself on people who must be working in your field for many years. So keep it real.Always dress professionally when you go to work. Opt for crisp ironed shirts and trousers, polished shoes for men and women can choose to wear saris, salwar suit, kurti legging or a smart office dress with decent footwear. Check with your office if they have casual days and any other dress ethics if they follow.Always carry a positive attitude. There will be scenarios where your bookish knowledge will not apply to a given situation. Don’t be scared and do not hesitate to ask for help. Asking for help denotes that you are willing to learn.There may be a possibility that you will not get the kind of salary you expected, but that’s ok. Concentrate on gaining experience first. If you are a smart worker with a good experience, you will get immense opportunities to earn big money later.