6 Most Common Money Saving Mistakes

Each one of us has a common goal of working or running a business; we want to be financially independent, secure our futures, save for our children, own a house and a car, leave enough for our kids, so on and so forth. While some of us do make good money and also find success in saving it, unfortunately it does not work out for most of us. Sometimes, despite earning well, just out of our ignorance we make major money-saving mistakes and ruin our goal.So, what are some most common saving mistakes? Here is a small list that explains more –Everyone has a fair idea about their monthly expenses unless you have just begun saving. In a family, where there are children studying, going to tuitions, vacations, festivals and special days – you have to ensure that you spend well and save well. Keep aside some money every month for those special times.There are times, when a catastrophe hits in the form of medical illness, accident, fire, burglary.... Times change and so do circumstances. Always be prepared for emergencies and get relevant insurance plans for your family, car, home, life, etc. Also, keep a contingency reserve for such situations.Keep a record of how much is your monthly household income and expenditure. Spend as much where you can cover all expenses with ease but also make sure you save. Therefore, spend according to the income that is earned and limit unnecessary expenses every now and then, if you are not able to save.You should always have a surplus of 3-4 months’ salary with you rather than surviving on just the amount that comes every month. This way you can build an emergency fund and save at the same time. Invest your money somewhere. You can make use of technology, where some amount is debited from your account and goes into an account; which is meant just for savings.Any late fees also comes with extra tax, so you are not only paying the late fees but the extra tax as well. Ensure you clear your debts, pending dues, fees, EMIs, utility bills or credit card bills on time and do not delay it.It’s fine if you are borrowing for a short period of time and plan to give it as soon as possible and stick to the timeline. We all do need an extra help sometimes. However, some take this habit far... They borrow for little luxuries of life, or for a need that can wait and then do not return the amount taken as promised. This is quite a dangerous habit and can be detrimental to your financial health and reputation.