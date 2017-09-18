6 Styling Mistakes To Avoid If You Are Plus Sized

Looks define our personality. We must accept ourselves the way we are, feel confident of our overall personality than worry for just a few extra inches. There is nothing sassier than a woman who is confident about herself. Everyone admires a person who is confident about themselves and can carry themselves well. Whatever you wear, make sure you feel confident, whether that’s your makeup or clothes. However, some basic styling mistakes can make us look unnecessary heavier and over our age. Little tweaks here and there can instantly change the way plus-sized women look, here’s a list of 6 such styling mistakes that you must avoid:If you have a heavy bust or have a heavy face, avoid clothes that are full sleeves and have full necks. This makes you look bulky. Choose to wear ¾ sleeves and decent necks that show your collarbone and neck area. Do not hesitate to go for cold-shoulder tops or kurtas. It will perk up your looks.Light shades draw attention towards your figure. Choose them wisely and Mix and match with darker shades like brown, black, maroon. For e.g. – wear dark shade pants with a light color blouse if you tend to carry your weight in your bottoms and vice-versa.When choosing patterns, choose patterns that are small and less complex. The bigger the pattern, the bigger you look.This is a definite no-no if you have a heavier upper body. You will definitely look one-size bigger, instead, wear vertical stripes.Ensure you wear well-fitted undergarments. When you wear something ill-fitting or loose fitting, it changes the way you look completely.Plus-sized women can easily flaunt large piece of jewelry or carry a large bag in a most-sassy way. They won’t look small in comparison to your plus-size and would rather accentuate your outfit.