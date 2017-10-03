6 Things to be Kept in Mind To Achieve Goals This October

After enjoying the extended weekend, it is time to get back to work and focus on the goals.Here’s a list of 6 things to be kept in mind that can help you achieve goals this October:Remind yourself each day that your success depends upon you achieving your goals. Never shy away from imagining what a successful life brings to you. And make sure you keep those dreams as your guiding light to achieve your goals.Remind yourself everyday why you had set this goal in the first place. Be it getting promoted to the next level or a good incentive… know what you are aiming forMeasuring your goal is one of the most important aspect of achieving goals. Do not fear the reports that you have to make and present. Rather track where the numbers on a daily basis so you know how much more effort you need to put to achieve your goals.Identify what you need to improve on in order to achieve your goals. Whether it’s a new skill or an advanced breakthrough in your or your team’s existing skill-set, identify your weakness and try to work on it.Always ensure you ask for feedback from your boss. Stay ahead of times by measuring how much you’ve achieved, share an interim progress and ask for his feedback, he’ll definitely share something from his experience that could prove to be a great help for you.Lastly, do not let your past failure be a hurdle in achieving your set targets or goals. Just get up and get going. Each day is a new dawn to achieve what we put our action on and the beginning of a month is a great time to set things sailing.