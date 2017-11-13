6 Ways to Stop Feeling Fatigued At Work

Have you ever felt fatigued even after a good night’s sleep or rather after a relaxing weekend, or have you ever wondered why even a little physical activity sends you into a tyranny of tiredness? Or a day’s sleep, rest or even a calming cup of coffee, music or an outing does no good to your body. While eating clean, exercising and sleeping well are the most crucial things to lead an active lifestyle, there are other things that matter to make you feel replenished with energy and rejuvenated in the heart. Let’s take a look:Stretching can help relieve any stress or fatigue in the body and usher oxygen to the cellular level. You can do simple stretching exercises right from your desk and do not have to go anywhere. If you work long hours at a desk, it’s recommended to take a break every 35-40 minutes and stretch yourself.Looking at your screen for long durations continually can mentally tire you. Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Look away 20 feet every 20 minutes for 20 seconds. This will help your brain to get a quick break and your eyes to relax.Having a hearty breakfast that is 80% protein will keep you energetic and attentive as compared to a breakfast that is dominated by carbohydrates. Simple carbs raise insulin levels and make you feel lethargic once the spiked levels come down.When you have more greens in your diet, it does leave you energetic. Include broccoli, spinach, green peas, fenugreek leaves, moong dal sprouts, green beans in your diet. It strengthens your immune system and gives you a great gut that keeps you up like a jumping jack.Go for a brisk walk before your lunchtime, or take a stroll in the park post lunch. It’s a good way to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Walk up to your colleague and brainstorm while standing at their desk.The most basic, most crucial yet most ignored step is to keep your body hydrated. Everybody has a different requirement for water intake. The simplest way to know if you are dehydrated is to notice the color of your urine. If it’s clear, it means you are getting enough water, else if it’s dark – it means you are severely dehydrated, and must up your daily water intake.