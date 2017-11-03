7 Ways to Improve Your Body Language

Body language can be defined as the thin line between what people mean to convey through words or verbal communication and what the other person understands or perceives due to their non-verbal attribute. Body language is crucial in business and social settings. It includes our gestures, eye movement, facial expressions, body posture, tone, etc. When communicating with someone, according to research, only 7% communication depends on the verbal aspect while the rest 93% is conveyed through body language.Eye contact is probably the top most trait of body language. Someone who is unwilling to make an eye contact with you is trying to either hide something from you or is not interested.Similarly, when someone talks, check if their facial expressions correspond to what they are trying to communicate through words. Observe and identify feelings like happiness, sadness, contempt, disgust in people, through their facial expressions.- Mirror your role model. Observe their body language, how they conduct themselves in different situations. Imitate and try to imbibe it.- Be aware of your own body language. Know what kind of body language you portray when you communicate with people. Start from the point for which you think you need improvement.- Don’t slouch or look into your mobile when talking to someone, this loudly conveys that you are just not interested in the conversation or have better things to do.- Always make an eye contact when communicating with others. Face your partner and don’t look here and there as if you are not interested.- You need to be mindful of the way you walk, talk, sit, stand and move hands, as what’s going inside your mind can be demonstrated outside by these attributes of your body language.- Speak clearly and slowly. Your tone should be moderate to low, but never loud in meetings. Be assertive where you have to, but never loud.- A straight posture with shoulders firmly pulled back exudes confidence, which is quintessential for a successful career.