9 Schemes For Women Entrepreneurs In India

Women Entrepreneurs can be seen everywhere in the startup-up ecosystem of India. Women too are seen leaving their high-profile jobs as well as some stepping out of the four walls of their homes and joining the pool of Entrepreneurship in India. The major factor to jumpstart the entrepreneurial journey is capital and various banks offer specialized loans for women entrepreneurs that have slightly different and more flexible set of terms and conditions pertaining to collateral security, interest rates, etc.Here is a list of various schemes and loans exclusively for women that aim at promoting and easing out the process for them –This scheme is offered by the State Bank of Mysore for those women entrepreneurs who are setting up food catering industry in order to sell packed meals, snacks, etc. The amount granted as a loan under this scheme can be used to fulfill the working capital needs of the business like buying utensils and other kitchen tools and equipment.Under this loan, a guarantor is required along with the assets of the business being pledged as collateral security. Further, the maximum amount of money that is granted is ₹50,000 which has to re-paid in monthly installments for 36 months, however, after the loan is sanctioned, the lender doesn’t have to pay the EMI for the first month. The interest rate is determined depending upon the market rate.This scheme is offered by most of the SBI branches to women who have 50% share in the ownership of a firm or business and have taken part in the state agencies run Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDP).The scheme also offers a discounted rate of interest by 0.50% in case the amount of loan is more than ₹2 lakhs.This loan is a support system for budding women entrepreneurs looking to start new ventures in the fields of the retail sector, loan against property, MICRO loans, and SME loans.The maximum loan amount under this loan goes up to ₹20 crores in case of manufacturing industries and also a concession is available to the extent of 0.25% on the interest rate and interest rates usually range from 10.15% and higher.Additionally, under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), there is no requirement of collateral security for a loan of up to ₹1 crore.This scheme is provided by Dena bank to those women entrepreneurs in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, micro-credit, retail stores, or small enterprises; who are in need of financial assistance. The interest rate is also decreased by 0.25% along with the maximum loan amount being ₹20 lakhs for retail trade; education and housing whereas ₹50,000 under the microcredit.This scheme is offered by Punjab and Sind Bank so as to provide women entrepreneurs involved in Agriculture, retail and small business enterprises to get loans for business at flexible terms and concessional interest rates. The maximum amount of loan under this scheme for women between the age bracket of 18-45 years is ₹1 lakhs but your family income is also taken into consideration and is set at ₹45,000 per annum for SC/ST women.Ths scheme is offered by the Central Bank of India with the aim of supporting women in starting a new venture or expanding or modifying an existing enterprise. This loan can be availed by women who are involved in village and cottage industries, micro, small and medium enterprises, self-employed women, agriculture and allied activities, retail trade, and government-sponsored programs.This scheme requires no collateral security or guarantor and charges no processing fees. And the maximum amount that can be granted under the scheme is Rs. 100 lakhs.This scheme is launched by Punjab National Bank and aims at supporting the women entrepreneurs involved in the small scale industries by granting them soft loans that can be repaid over a period of 10 years. Under this scheme there are different plans for beauty parlors, day care centres, purchase of auto rickshaws, two-wheelers, cars, etc. the maximum amount granted under this scheme is ₹10 lakhs and the interest depends upon the market rates.This scheme has been launched by the Govt. of India for individual women wanting to start small new enterprises and businesses like beauty parlors, tailoring units, tuition centres, etc. as well as a group of women wanting to start a venture together. The loan doesn’t require any collateral security and can be availed as per 3 schemes –i. Shishu – loan amount is limited to ₹50,000 and can be availed by those businesses that are in their initial stages.ii. Kishor – loan amount ranges between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakhs and can be availed by those who have a well-established enterprise.iii. Tarun – loan amount is ₹10 lakhs and can be availed by those businesses that are well established but require further funds for the purpose of expansionIf the loan is granted, a Mudra card will be given to you which functions the same way as a credit card however the funds available are limited to 10% of the loan amount granted to you.This scheme is provided by Oriental Bank of Commerce to those women who hold a 51% share capital individually or jointly in a proprietary concern. No collateral security is required for loans of ₹10 lakhs up to ₹25 lakhs in case of small-scale industries and the period of repayment is 7 years. A concession on the interest rate of up to 2% is given.