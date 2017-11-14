A Busy Woman’s Guide to Achieving Mindfulness!

Mindfulness is a great way to unwind yourself, reduce stress and live happier lives. Today the world is about multi-tasking and hence we have multiple things running through our minds at any given point in time. Mindfulness is taking a break from what you are doing and being conscious about your surroundings. We live in a fast-paced world and hence we miss out on a lot of things that happen around us. Take a break, be present and experience what you are thinking or feeling or doing with more attention or mindfulness. Do not judge or indulge in anything else.Although, there are specific exercises like mindful listening, mindful observation, mindful breathing, mindful awareness, mindful appreciation, and immersion, for achieving mindfulness, but for the busy people, here are some simple ways to achieve mindfulness and embrace our daily lives:This is a great way to relax your mind, body and soul and achieve mindfulness in daily life. For those pressed for time and engulfed in long working hours, belly breathing is the best way to meditate and gather yourself.It’s easier said than done, but when you start to live a positive life, you will see lot of good changes in your life.Do not keep grudges, forgive others. Be the bigger person and abstain yourself from negative emotions.When we keep worrying, it only unsettles our mind and leads to unhappiness. Although as humans, we cannot stop worrying, but to control over-thinking, is definitely in your hands.When you laugh and smile often, you realize that you can have a different perspective to things. Your situations may have a solution which you probably were not able to see earlier.Get your natural sleep of 7-8 hours every day. Ditch social media, late night TV shows, unnecessary chatter on your Smartphone to ensure you give your body its due sleep.It’s important to stay hydrated for most of the body functions and also for a clear mind and its functioning.When you eat clean, your body’s functions maximize. Thereby making you feel less stressful and more mindful.Keep your phone away and go out for a walk, go to a park and give yourself a break. Embrace the moment. Notice the little things and feel the moment.Make a schedule for yourself, and do not try to do a lot of things together. Do them one by one, so that you can do them with precision, more quickly and without any errors.