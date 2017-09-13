Domestic Responsibilities Need To Be Shared In Equality: Kalki

Actress Kalki Koechlin feels women are finding their space in society with better education and greater job opportunities and says domestic responsibilities also need to be shared equally between genders.The actress, feels things are changing for the better.Asked to share her opinion on gender equality, Kalki said: "There are a lot of job opportunities, education and women are in a good space; but some... lose confidence, under pressure of getting married after a certain age, stop working after marriage or baby, and things like that."There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave. This is not right. Domestic responsibilities need to be shared equally."The actress also spoke about the change she wants to see in Bollywood. "I think we should focus more on writing, and respect our writers more. Content is king now, especially because of what we are getting exposed to on the web."Sharing her beauty secret, Kalki said: "My mother gave me a beauty secret -- coconut oil. The organic, cold-press coconut oil is magical for the skin. I use it for my hair, skin -- even add it in my food."The actress, gearing up for two upcoming release "Jiya aur Jiya" with Richa Chadha and an independent film titled "Ribbon".