Forget Monday Morning Blues, It’s The Afternoon Slump You Deal With Everyday

Monday mornings are one thing talked about by everyone with grit; however there’s a bigger culprit that takes toll on our productivity every day, yes you got it right – it’s the afternoon slump. Have you ever felt that the amount of output you accomplish in the first half of the day is almost double than what you do in the second half, only to stay back in the evening to complete your numbers. You are not alone and here’s a quick reference to 3 things that you can do to survive that post-lunch crash.Night time sleep refills our body’s capacity to work the next day. If you have not slept at least 8 hours last night, you are bound to suffer from bouts of sleep post lunch. The very first thing to make the next day productive starts a night before by hitting the snooze button at 10PM or maximum by 11.Also, ensure that you do not take coffee, tea, or any other stimulant atleast 6 hours prior to your sleep time as it will interfere with your sleep at night. Similarly, eat atleast an hour or two before sleeping, but eat well to avoid midnight snacking.Eat a hearty breakfast in the morning, so it keeps you full until lunchtime. You won’t find a day in your life when you had a heavy breakfast (read heavy and healthy) and you fell asleep in the first half. It rather boosts your energy levels. Keep your lunch a little light and include a fruit at 11 AM and a cup of herbal tea at 3 PM to ensure you don’t feel sleepy after lunch.The serious craving for snooze time post lunch happens only after we munch on a heavy lunch. Thereby, correcting this one habit will make you survive this time.The most common practice in offices post lunch is surfing social media. Most of us who fall prey to afternoon slump usually go online and surf Social Media endlessly, only to waste another crucial hour and then get into the firefighting mode at 4 PM. Restrain yourself from sorting to mindless surfing, only to keep your eyes wide open when you are actually feeling too sleepy. Rather go out in the open and take a walk for 10 minutes and come back fresh to get going with the rest of the day.