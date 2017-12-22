How to Identify a Toxic Person at your Workplace?

Toxic people are the stress creators, productivity suckers and weigh your mind even when you are out of your office. However, like most other humans, they don’t come with labels. It is important to identify early signs of a toxic person and keep distance to avoid getting along with them in the first place. Here’s a look at 5 behaviors that can make you spot a Toxic colleague:Toxic people are serial complainers. They can find something wrong with everything. From the pricing on the cafeteria menu to the interiors of your office, there’s something wrong with everything and everyone around. Things that seem ok to you and others are pain points for toxic people.Toxic people are big braggers. They like to boast about their success, their accomplishments, how they tackle certain situations, etc all the time. They will always try to portray as if they have a solution for everything.Toxic people manipulate you into explaining your every move. They’ll ask a certain question and upon your answer, they’ll never feel content and without even you knowing this manipulation, they’ll make you divulge more details than you intend to.Toxic people have an intrinsic habit of just talking about them. They’ll tell you every detail about what they do, what they’ve accomplished, what they like, what they don’t like, etc. However, they would not show any interest in knowing anything about you. Try to share your experience on a topic they are bragging about and you’ll instantly see how they cut you short and take the spotlight away from you, instantly.There’s something called instinct that we come guarded with. If there’s no ‘feel good’ factor about a certain colleague and you can feel a certain anxiousness or negative energy, it’s better to keep a distance from such people.