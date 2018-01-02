» » news
2-MIN READ

Indian Women Achievers Who Made Every Indian Proud in 2017

Here's a look at some of the most brilliant female achievers who you absolutely need to know about.

Work And career
UPDATED: January 2, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Indian Women Achievers Who Made Every Indian Proud in 2017 A file photo of Mithali Raj. (Image: PTI)
1. Women in Blue

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made it to the ICC Women’s World Cup finale. Although they did not win the title; but they won millions of hearts across the country. Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma amongst others steered the way ahead for Team India!




2. Anshu Jamsenpa

An avid mountaineer and mother of two, Anshu Jamsenpa, in May 2017, became the first woman in the world to scale Mount Everest Twice in a season. Anshu also made the record of fastest double ascent by a woman to the world’s highest peak.





3. Mary Kom

The Five-Time World Amateur Boxing champion clinched her fifth Gold in November 2017 at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship. The only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships, Mary Kom became a household name after her namesake movie Mary Kom hit the silverscreen.





4. Dr. Neeru Chadha

Dr. Neeru Chadha became the first Indian woman to be elected as Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). Previously, Dr. Chadha has been the first woman Chief Adviser to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.





5. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee

Indira Banerjee became the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in March 2017. She made it to the top post from a base of 53 male and 6 female judges of Madras High Court.





6. Chanda Kocchar

Chanda Kocchar made it to Rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list. The ICICI Bank CEO topped the other Indian women listed by Forbes Business Magazine.





7. Manushi Chillar

The medical aspirant from Haryana stands apt for ‘beauty with brains’. The drop dead gorgeous Manushi Chillar brought home the coveted Miss World Crown – 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it in the year 2000.




