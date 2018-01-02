Indian Women Achievers Who Made Every Indian Proud in 2017

Here's a look at some of the most brilliant female achievers who you absolutely need to know about.

PM @narendramodi with the Indian Women Cricket Team in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/0jrERdp4Os — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 27, 2017

Interacted with mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, who scaled Mount Everest twice in five days. Her passion towards mountaineering is commendable. pic.twitter.com/YhIwVI4IBo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

.@MangteC won her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship in Vietnam today. Let's High 5 the boxing champion. #ASBC2017Women #PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/MPWpH7pJ2x — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 8, 2017

India's Dr Neeru Chadha records handsome victory.

First Indian woman to be elected to International Tribunal for the Law of the Seas. pic.twitter.com/vrP3EHGDlh — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 14, 2017

Chennai: Justice Indira Banerjee sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court pic.twitter.com/xt4NwufLqQ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2017

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made it to the ICC Women’s World Cup finale. Although they did not win the title; but they won millions of hearts across the country. Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma amongst others steered the way ahead for Team India!An avid mountaineer and mother of two, Anshu Jamsenpa, in May 2017, became the first woman in the world to scale Mount Everest Twice in a season. Anshu also made the record of fastest double ascent by a woman to the world’s highest peak.The Five-Time World Amateur Boxing champion clinched her fifth Gold in November 2017 at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship. The only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships, Mary Kom became a household name after her namesake movie Mary Kom hit the silverscreen.Dr. Neeru Chadha became the first Indian woman to be elected as Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). Previously, Dr. Chadha has been the first woman Chief Adviser to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.Indira Banerjee became the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in March 2017. She made it to the top post from a base of 53 male and 6 female judges of Madras High Court.Chanda Kocchar made it to Rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list. The ICICI Bank CEO topped the other Indian women listed by Forbes Business Magazine.The medical aspirant from Haryana stands apt for ‘beauty with brains’. The drop dead gorgeous Manushi Chillar brought home the coveted Miss World Crown – 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it in the year 2000.