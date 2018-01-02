Indian Women Achievers Who Made Every Indian Proud in 2017
Here's a look at some of the most brilliant female achievers who you absolutely need to know about.
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made it to the ICC Women’s World Cup finale. Although they did not win the title; but they won millions of hearts across the country. Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma amongst others steered the way ahead for Team India!
PM @narendramodi with the Indian Women Cricket Team in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/0jrERdp4Os— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 27, 2017
2. Anshu Jamsenpa
An avid mountaineer and mother of two, Anshu Jamsenpa, in May 2017, became the first woman in the world to scale Mount Everest Twice in a season. Anshu also made the record of fastest double ascent by a woman to the world’s highest peak.
Interacted with mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, who scaled Mount Everest twice in five days. Her passion towards mountaineering is commendable. pic.twitter.com/YhIwVI4IBo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017
3. Mary Kom
The Five-Time World Amateur Boxing champion clinched her fifth Gold in November 2017 at the Asian Confederation Women’s Boxing Championship. The only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships, Mary Kom became a household name after her namesake movie Mary Kom hit the silverscreen.
.@MangteC won her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship in Vietnam today. Let's High 5 the boxing champion. #ASBC2017Women #PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/MPWpH7pJ2x— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 8, 2017
4. Dr. Neeru Chadha
Dr. Neeru Chadha became the first Indian woman to be elected as Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). Previously, Dr. Chadha has been the first woman Chief Adviser to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
India's Dr Neeru Chadha records handsome victory.— Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) June 14, 2017
First Indian woman to be elected to International Tribunal for the Law of the Seas. pic.twitter.com/vrP3EHGDlh
5. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee
Indira Banerjee became the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in March 2017. She made it to the top post from a base of 53 male and 6 female judges of Madras High Court.
Chennai: Justice Indira Banerjee sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court pic.twitter.com/xt4NwufLqQ— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2017
6. Chanda Kocchar
Chanda Kocchar made it to Rank 32 in the Forbes’ The World's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman list. The ICICI Bank CEO topped the other Indian women listed by Forbes Business Magazine.
Five #Indians among @Forbes's 'The World's Most Powerful Women' list for 2017: https://t.co/bFQrGGOrIc @priyankachopra @icicibank @kiranshaw— Forbes India (@forbes_india) November 2, 2017
7. Manushi Chillar
The medical aspirant from Haryana stands apt for ‘beauty with brains’. The drop dead gorgeous Manushi Chillar brought home the coveted Miss World Crown – 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it in the year 2000.
I can't wait to come back to #India & celebrate with my people! I am so excited to share this victory with all of you. #Homecoming @feminamissindia @MissWorldLtd #ManushiChhillar #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #missworld pic.twitter.com/1b00bO5WfN— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 21, 2017